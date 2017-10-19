Third Saturday in October has Tennessee visiting Alabama; Auburn traveling to Arkansas; UAB approaching bowl eligibility

It’s the third Saturday in October and the traditional meeting between Alabama and Tennessee is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The No. 1 Crimson Tide is a prohibitive favorite, but that’s not the focus of coach Nick Saban and his squad.

“They compete hard, they play hard, they’ve put themselves in a position to win every game that they’ve played this year except one,” Saban said of the Volunteers. “Because they’re in the situation that they’re in, you could make a case that they’ll come in here and play great … try to prove something.

“It should be we just show up, flip the coin and I don’t know why we’d even play the game because of all the assumptions that get made,” the coach continued. “If our players think that way, how are they going to play? I think that’s the challenge.”

Auburn saw a 20-point lead wither to a 27-23 loss at LSU last Saturday. Now, coach Gus Malzahn says, the Tigers must move on.

“Any time that happens, that’s on the head coach,” Malzahn said. “That can’t happen again. It’s not going to happen again. The challenge now is to put it behind us. I will tell you that our players and our coaches have put that loss behind us.”

The first step in putting that collapse in the rearview mirror is a 6:30 p.m. game this Saturday at Arkansas on the SEC Network.

Six points have separated UAB from its Conference USA opponents, against whom they hold two wins and a 3-point loss. Bill Clark admits he would prefer easier games that end in wins for the Blazers.

“We just want to win,” he said at his press conference this week. “That’s kind of the look of a conference where there’s not a lot separating them. It’s ‘Who finds a way to win?’”

Charlotte is 0-3 in Conference USA and 0-7 overall. But don’t think UAB is overconfident as it approaches its 5:30 p.m. CDT game against the 49ers in North Carolina.

“I don’t see any of that,” said Clark, whose team is 4-2 overall. “Our goal coming into this year literally was just to be competitive in every game and know that it’s going to be a fight. It’s going to be another fight this week.”

In other college action:

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama: The Jaguars (2-4) return from an off week to host a 4 p.m. homecoming game.

Troy at Georgia State: The Trojans face the Panthers at 1 p.m. CDT in Atlanta.

Samford at Wofford: The Bulldogs, 14th in this week’s FCS Coaches poll and 16th in the STATS FCS poll, face the No. 5 Terriers at 12:30 p.m. CDT.

Lane at Miles: The Golden Bears (4-3) host the Dragons at 2 p.m. on High School Visitation Day.

Jacksonville State at Eastern Illinois: The Gamecocks (5-1, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) remained No. 3 in the FCS Coaches Poll and the STATS FCS Top 25. They take their only flight to a road game this week for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

North Alabama at Central Washington: The Lions (3-3) have topped 30 points in each of their victories, including last week’s 48-0 win over Shorter. They take the field against the 7-0 Wildcats at 3 p.m. CDT.

West Alabama at Florida Tech: The Tigers (6-1 overall and 5-0 in the Gulf South Conference) are No. 13 among Division II teams. Kickoff in Melbourne, Florida, is at 1 p.m. CDT.

Tuskegee at Kentucky State: The Golden Tigers are 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They’ll be in Frankfort, Kentucky, for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

Birmingham-Southern at Austin: Sewanee left the Panthers with a less-than-happy homecoming, extending BSC’s losing streak to five games. BSC (1-5) faces the Roos at 1 p.m.

Huntingdon: The 6-1 Hawks are off this week before heading to Greensboro (North Carolina) College next week.

Alabama State and Alabama A&M: The Hornets (1-5) and the Bulldogs (3-4) are both idle this week before meeting next Saturday in the 76th McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola at Legion Field.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Class 7A: Central-Phenix City, ranked No. 1 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, travels to face Lee-Montgomery, which received one vote in the poll.

Class 6A: No. 2 Oxford hosts Pell City.

Class 5A: Second-ranked St. Paul’s Episcopal travels to Vigor.

Class 4A: No. 9 Tallassee entertains No. 4 Leeds.

Class 3A: No. 1 Piedmont welcomes No. 4 Ohatchee.

Class 2A: No. 10 Tarrant heads to Cleveland.

Class 1A: Pleasant Home is at home to No. 2 Georgiana.

AISA: No. 2 Escambia Academy visits No. 1 Autauga Academy.