On this day in Alabama history: Chickasaw Nation signed Treaty of Pontotoc

October 20, 1832

The Chickasaw Nation signed the Treaty of Pontotoc following the passage of the Indian Removal Act of 1830. In the agreement, the Chickasaw ceded all their lands, including a part of what is now northwest Alabama, to the federal government in exchange for land in present-day Oklahoma. While white settlers began occupying the land later that same year after its survey and sale, Chickasaw removal took years because suitable land in the West could not be found. Most Chickasaws did not arrive in Oklahoma until 1838, after the Choctaw Nation agreed to sell the western part of their new land to the Chickasaws.

