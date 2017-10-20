James Spann: Dry weekend for Alabama; big soaker Monday

DRY THROUGH TOMORROW: High cirrus clouds are moving into Alabama this evening, but the low levels remain dry, and we expect no rain through tomorrow. Tonight won’t be as cool as recent nights; most communities will see a low in the mid 50s early tomorrow. Tomorrow afternoon will be pleasantly warm, with a high close to 80 degrees and a partly sunny sky.

Then, on Sunday, we will have a mix of sun and clouds with only a small risk of an afternoon shower. Most of the rain with the approaching cold front will arrive after midnight Sunday night and into Monday. Sunday’s high will also be close to 80 degrees.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Tonight should be a great night for high school games; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 72 degrees at kickoff into the low 60s by the final whistle.

On Saturday, Alabama hosts the Tennessee Volunteers (2:30 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be played under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures should be about 81 degrees at kickoff and in the mid 70s by the fourth quarter as the sun begins to fade in the west.

Auburn travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Razorbacks (6:30 p.m. kickoff). While we can’t rule out a shower or storm during the game, confidence is growing that the main band of showers and storms won’t arrive there until after the game is over Saturday night. Severe storms are possible in Fayetteville late Saturday night into the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Temperatures will fall from near 72 degrees at kickoff into the 60s by the fourth quarter.

UAB will also be on the road, taking on the Charlotte 49ers Saturday (5:30 p.m. kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 71 degrees at kickoff into the low 60s by the final whistle.

MONDAY SOAKER: Looks like a widespread, soaking rain event for Alabama Monday with amounts of around 2 inches likely. Thunderstorms are possible as well, but for now severe storms are not expected due to the lack of instability and relatively weak wind fields.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be a breezy and cool day with gradual clearing; the high will be in the 60s. Then the coolest air so far this season will arrive by Wednesday and Thursday, with highs dropping into the 50s and lows in the 30s. Many places will have a chance of seeing the first frost of the season by Thursday morning. Growers, beware.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is not expected across the Atlantic basin through next week.

