James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Sunday night, Monday

ANOTHER CHILLY MORNING: The coldest spot we can find early this morning is Black Creek, just northeast of Gadsden, at 36 degrees. Most communities are in the 40s, and some are in the low 50s. The sky is clear, and the day ahead will feature a good supply of sunshine with a high in the 77- to 80-degree range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We stay dry tomorrow, but humidity levels will creep up a bit. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with a high at or just over 80 degrees. Then, on Sunday, we will have a mix of sun and clouds with a high between 79 and 82. We will mention a chance of widely scattered afternoon showers, but most of the rain holds off until Sunday night as a cold front approaches.

The Storm Prediction Center has defined a severe weather threat tomorrow and tomorrow night from Texas to Minnesota, but no organized severe weather is expected Sunday or Monday for now due to low instability values and relatively weak wind fields.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Tonight should be a great night for high school games; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 72 degrees at kickoff into the low 60s by the final whistle.

On Saturday, Alabama hosts the Tennessee Volunteers (2:30 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be played under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures should be about 81 degrees at kickoff and in the mid 70s by the fourth quarter as the sun begins to fade in the west.

Auburn travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Razorbacks (6:30 p.m. kickoff). While we can’t rule out a shower or storm during the game, confidence is growing that the main band of showers and storms won’t arrive there until after the game is over Saturday night. Severe storms are possible in Fayetteville late Saturday night into the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Temperatures will fall from near 72 degrees at kickoff into the 60s by the fourth quarter.

UAB will also be on the road, taking on the Charlotte 49ers Saturday (5:30 p.m. kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 71 degrees at kickoff into the low 60s by the final whistle.

MONDAY SOAKER: A wave of low pressure is forecast to form along the cold front moving through Alabama Monday, setting up a big rain event statewide. Rain amounts are expected to average 2 inches, with isolated 3-inch totals possible. Thunderstorms are possible, but no severe weather is expected.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain ends early Tuesday, followed by gradual afternoon clearing as cool, dry air moves in. The coolest air so far this season is due in here by Wednesday and Thursday with potential for highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s in spots.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected though next week.

