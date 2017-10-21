Recipe: Cinnamon roll pumpkin pie bites

Are you pumpkin-ed out yet? No? Good! I’ve got another super easy recipe that you’re going to want to try. These Cinnamon Roll Pumpkin Pie Bites have a crust made out of canned cinnamon rolls for a super easy cup to hold that beautiful pumpkin filling! Not only that, but the cinnamon rolls add tons of flavor to these crunchy little bites!

The hardest part of this recipe is cutting up the cinnamon rolls and pressing them into a muffin tin. Seriously. If you can do that, you can make these. And something tells me you’ve got that covered.

Start by opening up the cinnamon rolls – being cautious not to pop them open and scare yourself – and slice each one in half across. We want two thinner cinnamon rolls from each one.

Next, press each half into the bottom of a muffin tin that’s been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. You want to cover the bottom of each cup and up the sides about one-third of the way up – making a perfect little cup to hold our pumpkiny goodness.

Then, you’ll mix together plain canned pumpkin (not canned pumpkin pie mix) eggs, sugar, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice and drop a heaping tablespoon of the filling in each cup and bake until golden brown.

Then you can top them with the icing from the cinnamon rolls or be like me and top them with whipped cream. There’s just something about pumpkin and whipped cream together that works for me. And feel free to make your own whipped cream or also be like me and use the canned stuff. It’s easy and fun. Plus, if there’s some left, you can sneak in the kitchen later and squirt it straight in your mouth. But I don’t know anything about that.

Cinnamon Roll Pumpkin Pie Bites

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Serves 18

Ingredients

1 (12.4-ounce/8-count) tube canned cinnamon rolls

1 cup canned plain pumpkin

1 egg

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon vanilla

whipped cream (optional)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray the wells of a 12-count muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. Open the cinnamon rolls and slice each one in half across, making two thinner cinnamon rolls. Press a cinnamon roll half in the bottom of each well in the muffin tin and about one-third of the way up the sides. In a medium bowl, combine the pumpkin, egg, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla. Scoop a heaping tablespoonful of the pumpkin mixture into the center of each cinnamon roll. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until the cinnamon roll crust is a deep golden brown and the pie filling is set. Cool on a wire rack. Repeat with the remaining cinnamon rolls and filling. Once cool, top with whipped cream or the cinnamon roll icing, if desired.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out The Southern Bite Cookbook.