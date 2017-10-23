James Spann: Rain moving out; cool week ahead for Alabama

James Spann: Alabama gets cooler through the week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Rain has already ended over the western two-thirds of the state early this morning, and the rain still falling over east Alabama will be out of here soon. Expect gradual clearing this afternoon with temperatures holding in the 60s all day. West winds will gust to 20 mph at times, pushing drier air into the state.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: We expect sunny, cool days and clear, chilly nights. Highs will be mostly in the 60s, with lows mostly in the 40s. However, cooler spots across north and central Alabama will drop down into the 30s early Wednesday and Thursday morning. The best chance of frost will come early Thursday, when the wind will be near calm.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Another cold front will push through the state Saturday. The Global Forecast System suggests the front will come through in dry fashion, but the reliable European global model (the ECMWF) shows a band of showers near the front, and we will keep the forecast going in that direction. It won’t rain all day, and the rain shouldn’t be especially heavy with amounts generally one-half inch or less. But, if you have outdoor plans Saturday, be ready for some rain at times. Sunday will be a sunny but very cool day as the coldest air so far this season rolls in.

We won’t get out of the 50s Saturday, and by early Sunday and Monday morning we project lows in the 30- to 35-degree range. The coldest morning, most likely, will be early Monday with a clear sky and light wind. Colder spots get down into the 20s, and a widespread frost is likely. For many north and central Alabama communities, this will wrap up the 2017 growing season.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather continues at least for the first half of the week with sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin; tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

