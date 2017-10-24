On this day in Alabama history: George Washington Stone was born in Virginia

October 24, 1811

Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court George Washington Stone was born in Virginia. Stone moved to Talladega County in 1834 and was elected to the Supreme Court by the General Assembly in 1856. During his 28 years on the court, he wrote more than 2,400 opinions that extend through 60 volumes of the court’s official reports. His most influential opinions limited the use of self-defense in murder cases, setting a precedent that was later cited in rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court and continues to have relevance today. Stone played a vital role in the creation of the Alabama Bar Association and was inducted into the Alabama Hall of Fame.

