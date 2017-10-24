James Spann: Alabama cool through Friday, colder this weekend

James Spann: Cooler-than-average weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

TEMPERATURES BELOW AVERAGE: The average high for Oct. 24 at Birmingham is 73 degrees; we are forecasting a high of 67 this afternoon. The sky will be partly sunny, and we have introduced the risk of isolated showers for north and northeast Alabama this afternoon and early tonight as a lobe of energy rotates down the back side of the deep upper trough over the eastern half of the nation.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: The weather will feature mostly sunny, cool days and fair, cold nights. We drop to near 40 degrees early tomorrow and Thursday morning. Colder spots will visit the 30s, and some frost is likely early Thursday in valleys with a clear sky and light wind.

The high will be in the low 60s tomorrow, then in the low 70s Thursday and Friday. Clouds will increase late in the day Friday ahead of the next cold front, but the day will remain dry.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Rain moves into the state late Friday night, and Saturday will be a windy, cold and blustery day with periods of rain. We will have a hard time getting past the low 50s, and wind chill index values will be in the 40s much of the day. In fact, the Global Forecast System hints parts of north Alabama could see wind chills in the 30s Saturday afternoon, more like the dead of winter.

On Sunday we project a mix of sun and clouds; we begin the day with a low in the 30s, and the high will be in the upper 50s.

By Monday morning, the sky will be clear and the wind near calm, setting the stage for widespread frost with lows in the low to mid 30s. Colder pockets will see a freeze, with potential for lows in the 20s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games across north and central Alabama Friday night, clouds will increase, but for now we believe the weather will be dry. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s at kickoff, falling into the low 60s by the final whistle.

UAB plays Southern Mississippi at Hattiesburg Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). There’s a decent chance showers will end by game time, but the evening will be breezy and cold, with temperatures falling from 55 at kickoff into the upper 40s by the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville State will host Southeast Missouri State Saturday (3 p.m. kickoff). Rain is likely during the first half; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and cold, with temperatures in the low 50s and wind chill index values close to 40 degrees. Bundle up.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks mostly dry with a slow warming trend.

TROPICS: A disturbance over the western Caribbean has some potential for development late this week, but if anything forms the odds are high it won’t impact Alabama or the central Gulf Coast. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.