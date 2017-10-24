James Spann: Chilly night ahead for Alabama

FINE FALL DAY: The sky is mostly sunny across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures in the 60s. We do note clouds and showers over Middle Tennessee; some of these could clip the northeast corner of our state tonight, but most communities will be dry. By early tomorrow, we project lows in the 38- to 42-degree range.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be a sunny, cool day with a high in the low 60s. Thursday morning will be cold with lows in the 30s for traditionally colder spots; there could be a little scattered light frost. We warm nicely during the day Thursday under a sunny sky; the high should be in the low 70s. And Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the 71- to 74-degree range. Clouds will increase late in the day, and rain could reach Alabama late Friday night, especially after midnight.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday still looks like a cold, windy, wet, blustery day with low clouds, periods of rain, temperatures holding around 50 degrees all day, and wind chill index values in the 40s. It will feel more like midwinter.

We drop into the mid 30s early Sunday morning; winds will still be pretty gusty, so frost isn’t especially likely. Sunday looks cool and dry with a partly sunny sky along with a high around 60 degrees.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games across north and central Alabama Friday night, clouds will increase, but for now we believe the weather will be dry. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s at kickoff, falling into the low 60s by the final whistle. Rain will move into the state after midnight Friday night.

UAB plays Southern Mississippi at Hattiesburg Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). There’s a decent chance showers will end by game time, but the evening will be breezy and cold, with temperatures falling from 55 at kickoff into the upper 40s by the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville State will host Southeast Missouri State Saturday (3 p.m. kickoff). Rain is likely during the first half; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and cold, with temperatures in the low 50s and wind chill index values close to 40 degrees. Bundle up.

MONDAY MORNING FROST/FREEZE POTENTIAL: The coldest morning should come early Monday with a clear sky and light wind. Lows will be in the 30- to 36-degree range for most places, with 20s for colder spots. Widespread frost is likely, and many places will see the first freeze of the season.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Midweek looks dry with a slow warming trend; the 12Z GFS shows a rather potent system in here toward the end of the week with potential for rain and storms by Friday, Nov. 3.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the far western Caribbean has a chance of becoming a tropical depression late this week; if anything forms in that region it will be pulled northeast, most likely moving parallel to the U.S. East Coast this weekend. Heavy rain will be the main issue.

