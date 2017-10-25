James Spann: Cool today in Alabama; colder this weekend

James Spann: Colder weather ahead for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLD START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise this morning:

Black Creek (just northeast of Gadsden) — 33

Millport — 34

Concord — 36

McCalla — 36

Fort Payne — 36

Maylene — 38

Gadsden — 38

Haleyville — 38

Alexander City — 38

Thomasville — 38

Tuscaloosa — 39

Heflin — 39

Anniston — 40

Today will be sunny and cool with a high in the low 60s this afternoon, 10 degrees below average for Oct. 25.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be another sunny day; the afternoon will be warmer, with a high in the low 70s. Then, on Friday, with a partly sunny sky, we reach the low to mid 70s. Clouds will increase by the late afternoon ahead of a cold front, and some rain could enter west Alabama before midnight Friday night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Rain becomes widespread after midnight Friday night; some thunder is possible, but no severe weather is expected. Rain continues into Saturday morning, then ends from west to east by afternoon. The latest guidance is a little faster, suggesting the bulk of the rain for the state comes from midnight Friday night to around noon Saturday. But light rain or drizzle could linger into the afternoon.

Otherwise, Saturday will be cloudy, cold, windy and blustery, with temperatures hovering in the 48- to 51-degree range all day along with wind chill index values in the low 40s.

We drop into the mid 30s early Sunday. For now it looks like there will be enough wind to prevent widespread frost from forming. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the upper 50s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games across north and central Alabama Friday night, rain could begin during the second half of some of the games over the western counties of the state. Otherwise, most stadiums will be dry, with the bulk of the rain holding off until late night. The sky will be cloudy with temperatures falling from the upper 60s at kickoff to near 60 by the final whistle.

The annual Magic City Classic (Alabama State vs Alabama A&M) kicks off Saturday at 2:30 at Legion Field. It will be cloudy, windy and cold, with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s during the game. Most of the rain should end by kickoff, but some drizzle could linger at times during the game.

UAB plays Southern Mississippi at Hattiesburg Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The weather will be breezy and cold, with temperatures falling from 55 at kickoff into the upper 40s by the fourth quarter. Rain over South Mississippi should end well before kickoff.

Jacksonville State will host Southeast Missouri State Saturday (3 p.m. kickoff). Some rain is likely during the first half; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and cold, with temperatures in the upper 40s and wind chill index values close to 40 degrees. Bundle up.

MONDAY MORNING FROST/FREEZE: The wind will be near calm early Monday, meaning early morning temperatures will drop into the 27- to 35-degree range. A widespread frost is likely, and colder spots will see a freeze.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be cool and dry; the latest Global Forecast System hints a few showers could return as early as late Wednesday or Wednesday night.

TROPICS: A disturbance over the western Caribbean has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next five days; it will move northeast along the cold front this weekend, remaining just off the East Coast of the United States. Heavy rain is the main threat if anything develops there. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

