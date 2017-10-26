On this day in Alabama history: the Battle of Decatur began

Oct. 26, 1864
The Battle of Decatur started as Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood’s Army of Tennessee tried to cross the Tennessee River to retake Nashville. Brig. Gen. Robert S. Granger’s Union garrison in Decatur blocked Hood’s efforts. The Confederates faced an impressive array of Union fortifications, including earthworks, trenches and artillery emplacements. Union defenses included the 14th United States Colored Troops, a regiment of ex-slaves who distinguished themselves during the battle. After suffering 450 casualties in three days, Hood moved his army westward and crossed at Tuscumbia. However, the delay contributed to his failure to retake Nashville.
