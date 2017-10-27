James Spann: Rain in Alabama tonight; sharply colder tomorrow

James Spann: Cold, blustery weekend ahead for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLDEST AIR SO FAR THIS SEASON ON THE WAY: We warm into the low 70s later with clouds increasing ahead of an approaching cold front. A few scattered showers could break out late this afternoon or this evening, but the most widespread rain comes after 10 tonight. Rain amounts of one-half to 1 inch are likely, and while some thunder is possible, the Storm Prediction Center has dropped the “marginal risk,” and no severe storms are expected.

WINTER-LIKE TOMORROW: Rain will end from west to east across the state tomorrow during the morning and midday hours; a few stray showers could hang on through early afternoon across east Alabama. Otherwise, the day will be breezy and cold with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s much of the day. The wind chill index will be generally in the low 40s with a brisk northwest wind. Clouds linger through the day, although clearing could begin in west Alabama by afternoon. It will feel more like January instead of October; our average high tomorrow is in the low 70s.

We drop down into the mid 30s early Sunday morning; there should be enough wind to prevent a widespread frost, however. Then, during the day Sunday, we expect a sunny sky with a high in the upper 50s.

FROST/FREEZE MONDAY MORNING: Monday morning will be cold again, and with a nearly calm wind we expect widespread frost over the northern half of Alabama. Colder pockets will drop down into the 20s; most places will see a low in the 30- to 35-degree range. It will be the first freeze of the season for many communities, although in the city of Birmingham temperatures will probably hold in the mid 30s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games across north and central Alabama tonight, we will need to mention the risk of scattered showers over the western half of the state. Stadiums east of I-65 should be dry, with the bulk of the rain holding off until late night. The sky will be cloudy with temperatures falling from the upper 60s at kickoff to near 60 by the final whistle.

The annual Magic City Classic (Alabama State vs Alabama A&M) kicks off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field. It will be cloudy, breezy and cold, with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s during the game. The rain should end in Birmingham by mid to late morning.

UAB plays Southern Mississippi at Hattiesburg Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The weather will be breezy and cold, with temperatures falling from 55 at kickoff into the upper 40s by the fourth quarter. Rain over south Mississippi will end well before kickoff.

Jacksonville State will host Southeast Missouri State Saturday (3 p.m. kickoff). It looks like most of the rain will be over by kickoff; otherwise, it will be cloudy, breezy and cold with some drizzle. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and wind chill index values close to 40 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: After the cold start, we warm into the 60s Monday afternoon with a sunny sky. The latest Global Forecast System hints the rest of the week will be dry with showers staying just to the west Wednesday through Friday, but other runs have suggested we could see some light rain toward the end of the week. Highs will rise into the low 70s by Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS: A tropical depression may form over the northwest Caribbean this weekend. If anything forms there it will move east/northeast and is no threat to Alabama or the Gulf of Mexico. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

