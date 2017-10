The aroma greets you before you hit the door.

Dale’s BBQ in Boaz is a hometown favorite.

But word of good barbecue travels fast, and the restaurant has racked up fans all over the state with its stuffed baked potato.

See why it’s also on the State Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.



Stuffed ‘tater from Dale’s is a must-try in 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.