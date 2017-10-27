Elliott McPherson: The rock star next door

Elliott McPherson has a word of advice for kids out there dreaming of becoming rock stars. Don’t.

“I don’t know that I would advise a young child to aspire be a rock star,” he said. “As an older person that would be my advice, but as a younger person that would not be what I’d want to hear.”

McPherson is the founder of the beloved Tuscaloosa, Alabama, rock group, The Dexateens, which was formed when he was pretty much just a kid himself.

Meet Elliott McPherson: The rockstar next door from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

McPherson grew up in a religious household about a mile from Mt. Meigs, Alabama. He was not allowed to listen to rock music as a kid and gravitated toward country and gospel. Once in high school, he was turned on to classic rock via his car radio and introduced to Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones. While attending the University of Alabama, he met a kindred spirit in Matt Patton.

“He and I were both sort of raised in Southern, religious homes and were real familiar with gospel music and country music, and he and I also both had a love for punk rock music,” he said. “He and I talked about what it might be like to bring all those things together.”

And The Dexateens were born.

The Dexateens make rock ‘n’ roll music. The “roll” part is an important distinction to McPherson. He says it allows them to do different things – garage, punk, roots. Former band member John Smith added the twang that has become their signature sound. Sometimes it’s raucous and punk. Other times it’s sweet or moody and introspective. McPherson doesn’t shy away from controversial topics in his lyrics and broaches everything from the complexity of being from the South to bucking the system to being a teenager who chooses seeing a rock band over respecting her parents. “I do not condone that, as a parent of teenagers,” he said laughing.

The Dexateens are not your typical rock band in terms of how they measure success. They have an ever-evolving definition of “the dream.” Every time they get to the proverbial end zone, the goal post gets moved. But a series of milestones have added up to success, as they have come to define it. First, it was getting signed to Estrus Records. Then, it was working with producer Tim Kerr. Then, playing in front of more than a few hundred people for the first time, thanks to fellow Alabamians the Drive-by Truckers.

At one point, making a living making music was the dream. But family comes before all else and it is hard to balance the two.

“Still to this day, family is the most important thing about our band,” he said. “Part of that meant you can’t really be gone as much as you would like to be gone to build a good career. We always played and did things but we had friends who were doing 150-200 dates a year and we were doing just barely enough to be able to call ourselves a legitimate band.”

McPherson is first and foremost a devoted husband and father. Two years after starting the band, he got married and began working as a laborer for a friend who had opened a cabinet business in Birmingham. Seventeen years later, McPherson is the owner of Tuscaloosa Cabinet Group, something he is equally passionate about.

“We want to be a community brand, a hometown brand, and known for taking care of our customers,” he said. “I’m definitely a better cabinetmaker than I am a singer.”

The University of Alabama campus, where McPherson once worked. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) The Dexateens play frequently in Tuscaloosa. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) Tuscaloosa, home of the Dexateens, is also home to the Alabama Crimson Tide. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter)

He tried giving up the band in favor of a more normal, domestic life but quickly found that to be suffocating. So now, they’ve figured out a happy medium and that, he’s come to realize, is the real dream.

“We get to lead normal lives and then we get to be heathens,” he said.

Despite not playing live all that regularly, The Dexateens have played all over the world and with everyone from the Alabama Shakes and Drive-by Truckers to Lucero and the Quadrajets (a band favorite from Auburn) but Egan’s in downtown Tuscaloosa remains one of McPherson‘s favorite places to play.

“I love Egan’s because it feels like home, it feels like a house party and it feels like old-school Tuscaloosa,” he said.

Egan’s in Tuscaloosa is a favorite place for McPherson to play. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter) Egan’s in Tuscaloosa is a favorite place for McPherson to play. (Anne Kristoff/Alabama NewsCenter)

Not much else, aside from Egan’s, is the same on the strip anymore thanks to the Saban effect on Tuscaloosa and Alabama football. While McPherson laments the loss of Tuscaloosa’s small-town feel, he knows it’s good for the economy. Asked if he would trade winning to have the old T-Town back, he starts shaking his head before the question is finished being asked. “Winning is everything,” he said with a grin.

If winning is great, he’d argue that camaraderie is better. That’s one of his favorite things about being in a band, especially since all of the current and former members of The Dexateens are his best friends.

The thing he likes best about being in the studio is their intuitive and collaborative creative process. Even if they aren’t always playing, The Dexateens are always working on new material. They are in the midst of recording a new album, “Struggler.”

“The band’s just sort of hungover and struggling but it really doesn’t matter at this point,” he explained. “We’re doing it because we love it and we like being around each other. Even though we are struggling as a business, our band kicks more ass than the latest and the greatest flavor of the day.”

“Struggler” will be released in 2018 on Cornelius Chapel, a publishing company and record label that McPherson started so the band could be in charge of its own destiny.

“It would be nice to have mass approval and money in the bank but at the end of the day if you’re not doing it for the love of doing it then you’re an imposter and you shouldn’t be doing it at all.”

The Dexateens make a rare live appearance at 10:30 p.m. in Tuscaloosa at the Green Bar.