Birmingham kicks off celebration of Alabama’s bicentennial anniversary

The City of Birmingham on Friday launched a three-year celebration of Alabama’s 200th anniversary.

A festive ceremony was held outdoors in the historic theater district on Third Avenue North. The celebration included performances from the Alabama A&M, Alabama State, and UAB Marching Bands, an address from keynote speaker and historian Leah Rawls Atkins, and presentations from Birmingham Mayor William Bell and other elected officials.

Following the outdoor ceremony, a special concert was held inside the Lyric Theatre featuring The Temptations, American Idols Bo Bice and Ruben Studdard, original Broadway Dreamgirls star Jennifer Holliday, and an Alabama all-star 50-piece orchestra led by conductor Henry Panion III.

The events were part of a three-year statewide celebration leading up to Alabama’s bicentennial in 2019, honoring the people, places and events that have helped shape Alabama’s history and identity. Organizers say a variety of educational programs, community initiatives and artistic presentations will be held during the next three years to honor these achievements.

For more information about Alabama’s bicentennial celebrations, including an events calendar, please visit alabama200.org.