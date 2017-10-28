On this day in Alabama history: The Alabama Legislature appointed its first two U.S. senators

Oct. 28, 1819

The Alabama Legislature appointed William Rufus King of Dallas County and John W. Walker of Madison County as its first two U.S. senators. The appointments served as a compromise between sectionalists in north and south Alabama, picking one man from each area. Both of their terms started on Dec. 14, 1819, the day Alabama became a state. King went on to serve in the Senate for more than 30 years until his election as U.S. vice president in 1852. Walker, who served as the president of the Alabama Constitutional Convention earlier in the year, served in the Senate until 1822.

Sen. John Williams Walker, c. 1820. (Biographical directory of the U.S. Congress, Wikipedia) William Rufus King, vice president under President Franklin Pierce. (King obituary address, U.S. Government Printing Office, Wikipedia)

