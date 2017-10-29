Birmingham offers the complete game for baseball fans

By Ike Pigott
Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham offers the complete game for baseball fans
Birmingham leads the way, but many Alabama cities have good baseball on deck.

While the ongoing World Series between the Dodgers and the Astros might be the last hurrah for 2017, Birmingham has scored well on providing a good overall experience for baseball fans.

A ranking from Wallethub takes into account the quality of experience for both professional and collegiate teams, using the following factors:

  • Success of the teams
  • Minimum season ticket price
  • Degree of fan engagement

Those factors were weighed for more than 360 cities across the U.S., and Birmingham came in 30th overall. Compared to other midsize cities in the survey, Birmingham finished fourth.

The recent relocation of the Birmingham Barons to downtown is credited with boosting fan engagement, which was Birmingham’s best factor in its score. The Magic City didn’t finish in the top 50 in any category, but was better than average across the board.

Here’s how other Alabama cities finished in the rankings:

Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium
City Ranking (out of 363)
Birmingham

30
Mobile

119
Montgomery

133
Tuscaloosa

134
Troy

142
Jacksonville

170
Huntsville

204
Auburn

239

 

business

Baldwin County September condo sales increase 6.4 percent from last year

Prev Story

Related Stories