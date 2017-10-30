James Spann: Dry Halloween, warming trend ahead for Alabama

BLUE SKY AND SUNSHINE: Temperatures have recovered nicely after the frosty start earlier today; readings are generally in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under a cobalt blue sky. Tonight will be clear and not as cold as recent nights; most places will see a low in the 40s, although a few spots over east Alabama could dip into the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be another dry, pleasant day with sunshine through scattered clouds and a high in the 60s. For trick-or-treaters, the sky will be mostly fair tomorrow evening with temperatures falling from near 59 at 6 to 55 at 10. Pleasantly cool, and dry.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: A southerly flow will bring moist air back into the state, and we will need to mention some risk of showers each day. Nothing too heavy or widespread, and the best chance of rain will come over the northern half of the state, especially from Birmingham north and west. The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and after a high in the upper 60s Wednesday, we climb into the 70s Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change Saturday — cloudy at times, a risk of showers and mild temperatures, with a high in the mid 70s. This won’t be an “all day” kind of rain, but you need to plan for some rain at times. Then, on Sunday, a drier air mass arrives. The day should be partly to mostly sunny with a high holding in the 70s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across north and central Alabama Friday night, the sky will be mostly cloudy with potential for a few passing rain showers. Temperatures will fall from near 70 degrees at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will host LSU Saturday night (7 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible during the game. Temperatures will be about 71 degrees at kickoff and in the mid 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is on the road, traveling to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M Saturday (11 a.m. kickoff). The weather will be warm and dry. With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

UAB will host the Rice Owls Saturday at Legion Field (2 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly cloudy and showers are possible during the game. Temperatures will be comfortable, mostly in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week looks mild and dry with highs in the 70s; some rain could return at some point during the latter half of the week. Keep in mind our late fall severe weather season begins Wednesday, and for now we see no risk of severe storms across Alabama through mid-November.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical storm over the next five days, but no threat to the United States. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40. We will produce this week’s show tonight at 8:30. You can watch it live here.

