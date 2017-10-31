James Spann: Showers possible over North Alabama tomorrow

James Spann: Nice, dry Halloween for Alabama, with rain possible Wednesday from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN: As expected, temperatures are not as cold across Alabama this morning, with mostly 40s being reported. But some of the colder pockets over northeast Alabama are in the 30s. Today will be dry and pleasant; with a partly to mostly sunny sky we rise into the upper 60s this afternoon.

For trick-or-treaters, the weather will be perfect this evening with a clear sky and temperatures falling into the 50s by 7-8 p.m.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: Moisture returns tomorrow and clouds will increase; we will mention a chance of showers by afternoon. The best chance of showers will be from Birmingham north and west, and the high will be in the upper 60s. The weather won’t change much on Thursday and Friday; showers are possible, especially along and north of I-59, with cloudy periods. Areas south and east of Birmingham will be mostly dry, and temperatures warm into the 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The sky will be cloudy at times Saturday, and we will continue to mention the risk of a few showers, but nothing really widespread or heavy. The weather stays mild with a high in the mid to upper 70s. Then, on Sunday, we will forecast a mix of sun and clouds with only a small chance of a shower. Afternoon temperatures remain in the 70s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across north and central Alabama Friday night, the sky will be mostly cloudy with potential for a few scattered rain showers. Temperatures will fall from near 70 degrees at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will host LSU Saturday night (7 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The sky will be mostly cloudy with just an outside chance of a brief shower during the game. Temperatures will be about 71 degrees at kickoff and in the mid 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is on the road, traveling to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M Saturday (11 a.m. kickoff). The weather will be warm and dry. With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

UAB will host the Rice Owls Saturday at Legion Field (2 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be occasionally cloudy and a brief passing shower is possible during the game. Temperatures will be comfortable, mostly in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry and mild; a cold front could bring a few showers by Tuesday night or Wednesday, followed by slightly cooler temperatures over the latter half of the week.

LATE FALL SEVERE WEATHER SEASON: It kicks off tomorrow; we see our secondary peak of severe storms in Alabama in November and December, but for now we see no severe weather setups through mid-November.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the Central Atlantic is unlikely to develop because of shear and dry air. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.