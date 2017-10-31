James Spann: Warmer days ahead for Alabama, with a few scattered showers

FINE HALLOWEEN DAY: Temperatures were mostly in the 67- to 70-degree range across north and central Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. The weather will be pleasantly cool for trick-or-treaters tonight, with temperatures falling into the 50s by 8 p.m.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: Clouds increase across the state tomorrow, and a few scattered showers could break out by mid to late afternoon over the northern third of the state. The high tomorrow will be in the 64- to 67-degree range for most places. Then, on Thursday and Friday, we rise into the mid 70s both days with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers are possible, but they should be fairly widely separated and not especially heavy. The best chance of showers Thursday and Friday will be from Birmingham north and west.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: There will be sufficient moisture for a few scattered showers Saturday and Sunday over the northern third of Alabama (mainly along and north of I-20), but there is little dynamic forcing, and rain amounts should be fairly light and spotty. Otherwise, the weather stays very mild with highs well up in the 70s. In fact, a few spots could touch 80 degrees Saturday afternoon.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across north and central Alabama Friday night, the sky will be mostly cloudy with potential for a few widely scattered rain showers. Temperatures will fall from near 70 degrees at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will host LSU Saturday night (7 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The sky will be mostly cloudy with just an outside chance of a brief shower during the game. Temperatures will be about 71 degrees at kickoff and in the mid 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is on the road, traveling to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M Saturday (11 a.m. kickoff). The weather will be warm and dry. With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

UAB will host the Rice Owls Saturday at Legion Field (2 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be occasionally cloudy and a brief passing shower is possible during the game. Temperatures will be comfortable, mostly in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers are possible at midweek with a surface front, followed by cooler temperatures late in the week. There is no sign of any severe weather issues; remember, our late fall tornado season begins tomorrow and runs through December.

TROPICS: A weak disturbance over the Central Atlantic is not expected to develop, and the rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

