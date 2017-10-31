Kersh family Halloween collection a ‘fun illness’

Ray and Karine Kersh are hardly frightening. In fact, they’re downright friendly. But their collection of Halloween decorations, vintage costumes and kitschy collectibles has grown to scary proportions.

At this time of year, just about every nook and cranny in their 1920s Homewood bungalow is tastefully arranged as an homage to the creepy, the spooky and the eerie, with plenty of the odd and ominous thrown in for added Halloween fun.

It starts in the front yard, where a seasonal cemetery features gravestones with the names of classic horror movie characters – and some newer personalities from digital-age TV shows like “Six Feet Under” and “The Walking Dead.”

Inside, there are mini exhibits at every turn. In one corner, antique photographs provide unnerving images from Halloweens past, while in another corner, skeletons – human and otherwise – remind one of what lies just below all our skins. In the foyer, you can examine vintage Halloween advertising. And just about everywhere, there are black cats and pumpkins, skulls and witches – almost every item dating to the 1960s or earlier.

Halloween-inspired wreath greets guests at the front door. Decorative sofa pillows take on a Halloween theme. Witches and ghosts – staples of the spooky Halloween decor. Black cats and skeletons adorn the inside of the Kersh home. A rather "decorated" skeleton rests in one of the home's seats. Halloween table top décor at the Kersh home. Candle holders, pictures and standing pieces line dressers in the Kersh home.

In all, the Kershs speculate, they’ve collected more than 400 individual Halloween items over a period of 40 years, secured from estate sales, antique and flea markets, and the occasional impulse buy on eBay.

“It has become an illness,” Karine Kersh jokes, “but it’s a lot of fun.”

Perhaps the most intriguing and nostalgic items in the collection are the old children’s Halloween costumes, evoking a less commercial age of dress-up. And yet, they can still be terrifying. The costumes range from evil cats and King Kong-like gorillas, to devils and Frankenstein monsters. One costume, a classic devil with a pitchfork, was purchased from a woman who said her husband wore it when he was 10 years old (he’s now 89). One girl’s costume, perhaps hand-made, features a delightful pattern of witches, bats and pumpkins, illuminated by a bright Halloween moon.

The Kersh Halloween museum is a special treat for those lucky to receive an invite to their biennial costume party. It’s a chance to see what new, old works have been added to the exhibit.

“We’re always buying,” Karine Kersh explained, which she admits poses a growing dilemma when it comes to storage. That may be the scariest thought of all.