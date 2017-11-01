Alabama Power crews head to Northeast to restore power

A number of utilities in the Northeast region of the United States experienced damage to their electrical infrastructure after a windstorm Oct. 29, which left more than 1 million people without power.

Alabama Power assembled a storm team, and employees left Tuesday morning to help with the restoration, said Corey Sweeney, Storm Center director. More than 350 company personnel have been assigned to assist National Grid with restoration efforts around Worcester, Massachusetts.

Alabama Power has released an additional 200 overhead contract linemen to help with the restoration effort and they have been assigned to Eversource Energy in Connecticut, Sweeney said.

Alabama Power crews often help restore power in other states as part of mutual assistance agreements the company has with other utility companies. In September, for example, Alabama Power sent more than 1,800 company personnel and contractors to assist Georgia Power after Hurricane Irma. Less than a week later, more than 900 Alabama Power personnel and contractors went to Florida to help Florida Power & Light restore power after Irma.

Alabama Power in late August sent a 20-man team with special equipment to Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The team used air boats and jon boats to help CenterPoint Energy crews restore power and evaluate infrastructure damage in flooded areas.