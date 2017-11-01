Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Birmingham’s Pepper Place on Nov. 2

Celebrate a cultural extravaganza at Pepper Place in Birmingham on Thursday, Nov. 2, featuring traditional Dia de los Muertos festivities.

Many residents look forward to Dia de los Muertos – or Day of the Dead – each year. The 15th annual celebration of remembrance and life gives attendees a chance to honor the lives of those loved and lost. Sponsored by Bare Hands Inc., a nonprofit art gallery in Birmingham, the event began in 2003 and has grown yearly as the community has embraced the meaning behind the event.

This cultural experience includes the traditions of Mexico’s sacred day of remembrance. Guests can celebrate through live music from Conjunto Los Pinkys and six-time Grammy award winner Flaco Jiménez, a memorial roll call, a jazz street parade, a Frida Kahlo Ceremony and art. Enjoy authentic Mexican food and the Corona beer garden, as locals join together in sharing their stories and memorials.

The community has embraced the meaning of Dia de los Muertos — to honor the lives of those loved and lost. (Bare Hands) See a memorial to James Martin Jr. (Bare Hands) Remembrances of lost loved ones are seen throughout the Dia de los Muertos Festival. (Bare Hands)

Those who attend can wear colorful festival garb and bring their own memento of a lost loved one.

“I have attended the festival for many years, but this is my first year to work on the event,” said Festival Director Keri Lane. “During the last few months, I have been blown away by the amount of love and energy that countless numbers of volunteers put into making this event so incredibly special. I am excited to see this event come to life. It is truly one of Birmingham’s don’t miss events!”

Tickets for the 4 p.m.-10 p.m. event are $10 for adults, including $3 in ticketing fees; $5 for children ages 7 to 12, including $2 in ticketing fees; and free for children 6 and younger. A large portion of festival proceeds will support Bare Hands Art Club at the downtown Birmingham YWCA of Central Alabama. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.barehandsinc.org.

Pepper Place is in Birmingham’s Lakeview District, a popular dining destination that is home to more than 50 businesses. The Market at Pepper Place hosts many food, creative and art events throughout the year.