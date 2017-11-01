James Spann: Clouds, a few showers and warmer temps for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Patchy light rain is falling across parts of north and central Alabama this afternoon; the sky is cloudy and temperatures are generally in the 60s, below the average high of 71 for Nov. 1.

Showers will taper off later tonight.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: The sky should be generally cloudy both days with only a limited amount of sun. We will mention some risk of showers, but they should be pretty widely spaced, nothing really heavy or widespread. Temperatures will trend warmer, with highs in the 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change Saturday; mostly cloudy weather continues with a high in the 76- to 80-degree range. A few showers remain possible, but once again they will be very much “hit and miss,” scattered in nature. For now, Sunday looks dry with a partly sunny sky. The day will be warm, with a high very close to 80 degrees.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across north and central Alabama Friday night, the sky will be mostly cloudy with potential for a few widely scattered rain showers. Temperatures will fall from near 70 degrees at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will host LSU Saturday night (7 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The sky will be mostly cloudy with just the chance of a brief shower during the game. Temperatures will be about 72 degrees at kickoff and in the mid 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is on the road, traveling to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M Saturday (11 a.m. kickoff). The weather will be warm and dry. With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

UAB will host the Rice Owls Saturday at Legion Field (2 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and a brief passing shower is possible during the game. Temperatures will be comfortable, mostly in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: For now the weather looks warm and dry Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 77- to 80-degree range. A cold front will bring a chance of showers at midweek, followed by cooler air.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected. The Atlantic hurricane season will end at the end of this month.

