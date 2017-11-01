James Spann: A few scattered showers for Alabama later today

James Spann: Alabama temperatures rise into the weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

MOISTURE LEVELS RISING: The sky has become mostly cloudy over parts of north Alabama, and we will mention the chance of scattered showers for roughly the northern half of the state this afternoon and tonight. Nothing too heavy or widespread. Today’s high will be in the mid to upper 60s, still below average for the first of November (Birmingham’s average high today is 71).

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: A fairly moist air mass will linger, but there isn’t much in the way of dynamic forcing for rain, so we will mention only widely scattered showers both days, mainly from I-20 north. We will have a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures trend warmer, with highs up in the 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Last Saturday, daytime temperatures were in the 40s over much of north and central Alabama. This Saturday, we will be close to 80 degrees as fall warmth returns to the state. The sky will be occasionally cloudy with the risk of scattered showers, but again nothing really widespread or heavy. A little thunder is possible in a few spots, but not especially likely.

Sunday looks warm and mostly dry with only a small risk of an afternoon shower; Sunday’s high will remain close to 80 degrees.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across north and central Alabama Friday night, the sky will be mostly cloudy with potential for a few widely scattered rain showers. Temperatures will fall from near 70 degrees at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will host LSU Saturday night (7 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The sky will be mostly cloudy with just the chance of a brief shower during the game. Temperatures will be about 72 degrees at kickoff and in the mid 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is on the road, traveling to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M Saturday (11 a.m. kickoff). The weather will be warm and dry. With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

UAB will host the Rice Owls Saturday at Legion Field (2 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be occasionally cloudy and a brief passing shower is possible during the game. Temperatures will be comfortable, mostly in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Not much change Monday; it will be warm and generally dry, but we will bring in a chance of showers Tuesday night or early Wednesday with a cold front, followed by noticeably cooler temperatures over the latter half of the week, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected over the next five days.

WELCOME TO NOVEMBER: The average high for Birmingham today is 71; it will fall to 60 by the end of the month. The average low falls from 48 today to 39 by Nov. 30. It has been as warm as 85 degrees this month (on Nov. 1, 1985, and Nov. 2, 2003), and as cold as 5 degrees (on Nov. 25, 1950).

Average rain for the month is 4.85 inches, and today kicks off the late-fall severe weather season, which runs through December.

