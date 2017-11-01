On this day in Alabama history: Tim Cook was born in Mobile

November 1, 1960

Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook was born in Mobile. A graduate of Auburn University, Cook joined Apple in 1998 and became CEO of the company in 2011 after the resignation of founder Steve Jobs. As CEO, Cook has overseen one of the greatest growth periods in Apple’s history while continuing to promote its progressive core beliefs of valuing diversity, equality and humanity. He is the first CEO of a Fortune 500 company to publicly identify as gay and, in 2015, was named “Fortune” magazine’s World’s Greatest Leader. Cook was inducted into the Alabama Academy of Honor in 2014.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

CUPERTINO, CA – OCTOBER 16: Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple special event on October 16, 2014 in Cupertino, California. Apple unveiled the new iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3 tablets and the iMac with 5K Retina display. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Tim Cook at WWDC Convention, 2012. (Mike Deerkoski, Wikipedia)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.