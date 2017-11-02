James Spann: Alabama weather trends warmer, with scattered showers, storms

RADAR CHECK: So far this has been a fairly quiet day across Alabama with few showers. But we do expect an increase in the number of showers and thunderstorms through 10 tonight as a weak disturbance aloft approaches from the west. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has defined a marginal risk of severe storms for parts of northwest Alabama.

Storms that fire north and west of Birmingham this evening could produce small hail and gusty winds. Otherwise, we have a broken cloud layer over the state with temperatures mostly in the 70s.

TOMORROW/SATURDAY: Not much change. The sky will feature more clouds than sun both days, and we will maintain the risk of scattered showers. A little thunder is possible; the SPC has far northwest and north Alabama in a marginal risk tomorrow afternoon. The warming trend continues; we rise into the upper 70s tomorrow, followed by 80-degree warmth Saturday.

Because of the scattered nature of the showers, we can’t give specific locations or start/stop times. Just be ready for a passing shower from time to time. We don’t expect the rain to be especially widespread or heavy.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across north and central Alabama Friday night, the sky will be mostly cloudy with potential for a few widely scattered rain showers. Temperatures will fall from near 72 degrees at kickoff into the mid to upper 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will host LSU Saturday night (7 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The sky will be mostly cloudy with just the chance of a brief shower during the game. Temperatures will be about 75 degrees at kickoff and in the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is on the road, traveling to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M Saturday (11 a.m. kickoff). The weather will be warm and dry. With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

UAB will host the Rice Owls Saturday at Legion Field (2 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and a brief passing shower is possible during the game. It will be a warm day, with temperatures close to 80 at kickoff, falling back into the 70s by the fourth quarter.

SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY: These three days look warm and mostly dry as the upper ridge builds. Highs will be in the 79- to 82-degree range, with lows in the 60s.

NEXT COOL-DOWN: A cold front is due in here Wednesday of next week, followed by sharply cooler temperatures. Some rain is possible with the frontal passage, but for now it doesn’t look like a big event.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet; tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

