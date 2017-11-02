James Spann: Warmer days ahead for Alabama, with possible showers

James Spann: Alabama warms to around 80 by the weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We are seeing just a few small, isolated showers on radar early this morning across Alabama. The sky is mostly cloudy, and temperatures are mostly in the 58- to 62-degree range.

Today will be another mostly cloudy day; a few widely scattered showers are possible, and a warming trend begins as temperatures rise into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on Nov. 2 is 70.

TOMORROW/SATURDAY: Not much change — more clouds than sun, and the risk of scattered showers both days. As an upper high builds, the warmer air aloft means rain won’t be especially heavy or widespread, but you will see a passing shower from time to time. And the warming trend continues. We reach the mid to upper 70s tomorrow, and Saturday’s high will be near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK: The upper high takes control, and the weather looks warm and generally dry Sunday through Tuesday with partly sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be up in the low 80s, more than 10 degrees above average for early November.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across north and central Alabama Friday night, the sky will be mostly cloudy with potential for a few widely scattered rain showers. Temperatures will fall from near 72 degrees at kickoff into the mid to upper 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will host LSU Saturday night (7 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The sky will be mostly cloudy with just the chance of a brief shower during the game. Temperatures will be about 75 degrees at kickoff and in the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is on the road, traveling to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M Saturday (11 a.m. kickoff). The weather will be warm and dry. With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

UAB will host the Rice Owls Saturday at Legion Field (2 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and a brief passing shower is possible during the game. It will be a warm day, with temperatures close to 80 at kickoff, falling back into the 70s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT COOL-DOWN: A cold front will pass through our state Wednesday of next week with some risk of showers, followed by much cooler air. The high will be close to 60 Wednesday, followed by low to mid 60s Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is not expected across the Atlantic basin through the weekend.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.