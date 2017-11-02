On this day in Alabama history: Territorial Legislature met in St. Stephens

November 2, 1818

The Alabama Territorial Legislature began meeting for the second and last time in St. Stephens. With 16 counties represented by 20 individuals, the Legislature revised boundaries and representation of the state’s existing counties, incorporated several towns and petitioned the U.S. Congress to allocate representation for Alabama’s first constitutional convention in preparation for statehood. Most notably, the Legislature directed Gov. William Wyatt Bibb to oversee the development of the state capital at Cahaba, including a survey of the town, the creation of maps to display to the public and fundraising to build a capitol.

