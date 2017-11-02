Solving the labor and employment challenges in Birmingham

Are there enough people in the Birmingham area available for hire if Amazon chooses the Magic City as its second headquarters?

That was just one of the questions discussed Thursday morning during a B-School Breakfast Series hosted by BHM Biz. Experts in labor and employment discussed the state of the workforce in the region and solutions to common hiring problems.

Workforce challenges and solutions in Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

On the panel were Trent Scofield, labor and employment attorney, Burr & Forman; Katrina Cade, owner, PrideStaff; Josh Laney, senior director for Workforce Development, Alabama State Department of Education; Jeff Lynn, vice chancellor, Workforce and Economic Development, Alabama Community College System; and Forrest Cook, senior HR/Benefits consultant, SS Nesbitt.

The entire panel discussion is available below. For more information about the event, visit bhmbiz.com.

BHM BIZ Labor and Employment Roundtable Discussion from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.