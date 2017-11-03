James Spann: A few scattered showers, storms for Alabama

James Spann: Unseasonably mild November weekend for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on radar early this morning over northwest Alabama; otherwise, we begin the day with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Today will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high in the mid to upper 70s, and we will maintain the risk of scattered showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe storms up for north Mississippi later today and tonight; that risk extends into far northwest Alabama.

An area of rain and strong storms is expected to form over the northern half of Mississippi late today and tonight, and it should move into the northern half of Alabama late tonight, mainly after midnight. The storms should weaken as they pass through our state, but many of you will have rain and some thunder between midnight tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: After the early morning showers, tomorrow looks like another mostly cloudy day with some risk of widely scattered showers and storms — nothing really heavy or widespread. Just be ready for a passing shower or storm at times in random places. The day will be warm with a high between 77 and 80 degrees. Then, on Sunday, an upper ridge strengthens and the day looks dry and warm, with a high at or just over 80.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across north and central Alabama tonight, the sky will be mostly cloudy with potential for a few widely scattered rain showers. Temperatures will fall from near 72 degrees at kickoff into the mid to upper 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will host LSU Saturday (7 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The sky will be mostly cloudy with just the chance of a brief shower during the game. Temperatures will be about 75 degrees at kickoff and in the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is on the road, traveling to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M Saturday (11 a.m. kickoff). The weather will be warm and dry. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, and temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

UAB will host the Rice Owls Saturday at Legion Field (2 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and a brief passing shower is possible during the game. It will be a warm day, with temperatures close to 80 at kickoff, falling back into the 70s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: Warm, dry weather continues Monday; we will bring in a chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a cold front. For now it doesn’t look like a big rain event. Then much cooler air returns to Alabama Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the 60- to 65-degree range and lows in the 40s.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.