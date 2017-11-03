James Spann: Scattered showers, warm weekend for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Showers are widely scattered across Alabama this afternoon; otherwise, we have a layer of broken clouds with temperatures mostly in the 70s. There is a risk of stronger storms to the west over north Mississippi in coming hours; some of those could drift into Alabama late tonight, but they should be weakening, and no severe weather is expected in our state.

THE WEEKEND: Tomorrow will be a day with more clouds than sun, and a few widely scattered showers are possible. But most of the day should be dry, and the high will be in the 77- to 80-degree range. Sunday looks warm and dry, with a high close to 80 and a mix of sun and clouds.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games across north and central Alabama tonight, the sky will be mostly cloudy with potential for a few widely scattered rain showers. Temperatures will fall from near 72 degrees at kickoff into the mid to upper 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will host LSU Saturday (7 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The sky will be mostly cloudy with just the chance of a brief shower during the game. Temperatures will be about 75 degrees at kickoff and in the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is on the road, traveling to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M Saturday (11 a.m. kickoff). The weather will be warm and dry. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, and temperatures will rise from near 80 at kickoff into the mid 80s by the final whistle.

UAB will host the Rice Owls Saturday at Legion Field (2 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and a brief passing shower is possible during the game. It will be a warm day, with temperatures close to 80 at kickoff, falling back into the 70s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be a warm, dry day with potential for highs in the low 80s. Then a cold front will bring a chance of showers Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Much cooler air rolls into the state Wednesday with some risk of showers, mainly during the morning. The high Wednesday will drop to near 60 degrees. Some light rain is possible Thursday as a wave forms on the stalled front over south Alabama; the latest Global Forecast System suggests we won’t get out of the 50s Thursday afternoon. And Friday looks cool and dry, with a high in the low 60s.

TROPICS: A disturbance over the central Atlantic will move north in coming days with only a low chance of development. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

