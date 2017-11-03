On this day in Alabama history: Deadly riots occurred in Barbour County

November 3, 1874

Deadly riots occurred in Eufaula and Spring Hill in Barbour County during statewide elections, killing eight or nine black men. The riots wounded dozens, effectively preventing many blacks from voting in Eufaula, and destroyed more than 700 ballots from the predominantly black Spring Hill district. The result was Democrats sweeping the county in an election that signaled the end of Reconstruction and the beginning of Bourbonism in Alabama. A Barbour County grand jury later blamed the riots on militant blacks who prompted whites to arm themselves in self-defense. A U.S. House of Representatives investigation later ended with Republicans blaming Democrats and Democrats blaming Republicans.

David P. Lewis (ca. 1820-1884) was Alabama’s governor from 1872-74. A Huntsville lawyer and Unionist, he rejected secession and moved to Nashville during the Civil War. He returned to Alabama during Reconstruction and entered politics, leaving the Democratic Party for the Republicans when the latter won the 1868 national elections. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) George S. Houston was the first Democratic governor elected after the Republican-dominated Reconstruction Era. In addition to holding the governor’s office, Houston also represented Alabama in the U.S. Congress from 1841 to 1861. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History)

