On this day in Alabama history: Deadly riots occurred in Barbour County

November 3, 1874
Deadly riots occurred in Eufaula and Spring Hill in Barbour County during statewide elections, killing eight or nine black men. The riots wounded dozens, effectively preventing many blacks from voting in Eufaula, and destroyed more than 700 ballots from the predominantly black Spring Hill district. The result was Democrats sweeping the county in an election that signaled the end of Reconstruction and the beginning of Bourbonism in Alabama. A Barbour County grand jury later blamed the riots on militant blacks who prompted whites to arm themselves in self-defense. A U.S. House of Representatives investigation later ended with Republicans blaming Democrats and Democrats blaming Republicans.
