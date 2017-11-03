Royal Technologies kicks off $14 million, 25-job expansion in Cullman

Royal Technologies Corp. announced a $14 million expansion of its Cullman manufacturing operation, a project that will create 25 jobs.

The company produces polymer products, primarily plastic and foam, for the automotive, furniture and consumer goods industries. The 176,000-square-foot expansion will allow for the addition of plastic injection molding lines.

“When a company chooses to expand in your community, it is a reinforcement of their original decision to locate there,” said Cullman Economic Development Agency Director Dale Greer. “Your workforce is performing, and the community has proven to be a good choice for them.”

Greer said Royal Technologies also has gotten business with several new Alabama manufacturers in recent months, which shows the state’s recruitment efforts have paid off for existing companies.

Construction has already begun on Royal Technologies’ expansion, and the company expects to be producing parts out of the new addition in June.

Hudsonville, Michigan-based Royal Technologies has invested nearly $27 million since starting up its Cullman facilities in 2010. The company employs 128 people there.

Hub for business

Earlier this year, Cullman earned economic development accolades from Site Selection magazine. The publication placed Cullman at the No. 2 spot in its ranking of top U.S. small cities.

Cullman has capitalized on its convenient location along Interstate 65, about halfway between Birmingham and Huntsville, and become a hub for a diverse array of businesses.

The region has a strong base of automotive suppliers, as well as other manufacturers and distributors.

Last year alone, Cullman County landed 40 economic development projects, for a total of 568 announced jobs and $68.4 million in planned investment, according to the 2016 New and Expanding Industry Report prepared by the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Cullman County has a rich economic landscape, where companies continue to prosper,” said Greg Canfield, state commerce secretary. “We congratulate Royal Technologies on their success in Cullman, and we look forward to many years of future growth.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.