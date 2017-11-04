Recipe: Gulf coast blackened shrimp salad a heart-healthy meal

The Market at Pepper Place hosted Chef Tim Hughes of Snapper Grabbers Land & Sea for a cooking demonstration on Oct. 14 as part of “Seafood Saturday.”
“I want to help Birmingham residents feel confident in their ability to cook and enjoy seafood,” Hughes said. “Packed with nutrients, seafood is one of the leanest proteins that requires easy preparation and fast cook time .… I want to empower Birmingham residents to incorporate more seafood into their diets for a healthier lifestyle.”
At the Market, Hughes shared cooking tips and demonstrated how to make Alabama Gulf Coast Blackened Shrimp Salad. He also encouraged attendees to take the Healthy Heart Pledge. The pledge is an easy way to commit to eating seafood twice a week as part of a healthy lifestyle and diet, as recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture/Health and Human Services dietary guidelines for Americans.
Below is Hughes’ wonderful and easy recipe to make for you and your family this fall.
Gulf Coast Blackened Shrimp Salad
Salad Ingredients:
- 8 large gulf shrimp peeled and deveined
- Your choice of blackened seasoning
- 3 ounces spring salad mix
- 2 tablespoons red onion
- 1 ounce toasted pecans
- 6 strawberries sliced
- 1 ounce crumbled blue cheese
Strawberry Vinaigrette Ingredients:
- 1/2 pound of fresh strawberries, pureed
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions:
- Rub shrimp with small amount of oil and coat with blackened seasoning. Grill or pan sauté until blackened and slightly crispy on outside.
- Mix strawberries, honey and apple cider vinegar together in a bowl. Slowly add in the olive oil, mixing as you go. Add salt and pepper and chill for about 30 minutes. (Refrigerate unused dressing for up to 5 days.)
- Pile the spring mix in a bowl or on a plate, arrange the strawberries, shrimp and red onions to your liking, add the pecans and sprinkle with blue cheese.
- Top with strawberry vinaigrette and serve with your favorite cracker or toasted baguette.You can head to your local seafood shop, grab some fresh shrimp and treat yourself to this heart-healthy meal. To learn more about the health benefits of eating seafood, please visit the Seafood Nutrition Partnership website.