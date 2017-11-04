Recipe: Gulf coast blackened shrimp salad a heart-healthy meal

The Market at Pepper Place hosted Chef Tim Hughes of Snapper Grabbers Land & Sea for a cooking demonstration on Oct. 14 as part of “Seafood Saturday.”

“I want to help Birmingham residents feel confident in their ability to cook and enjoy seafood,” Hughes said. “Packed with nutrients, seafood is one of the leanest proteins that requires easy preparation and fast cook time .… I want to empower Birmingham residents to incorporate more seafood into their diets for a healthier lifestyle.”

At the Market, Hughes shared cooking tips and demonstrated how to make Alabama Gulf Coast Blackened Shrimp Salad. He also encouraged attendees to take the Healthy Heart Pledge. The pledge is an easy way to commit to eating seafood twice a week as part of a healthy lifestyle and diet, as recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture/Health and Human Services dietary guidelines for Americans.

Below is Hughes’ wonderful and easy recipe to make for you and your family this fall.

Gulf Coast Blackened Shrimp Salad

Salad Ingredients:

8 large gulf shrimp peeled and deveined

Your choice of blackened seasoning

3 ounces spring salad mix

2 tablespoons red onion

1 ounce toasted pecans

6 strawberries sliced

1 ounce crumbled blue cheese

Strawberry Vinaigrette Ingredients:

1/2 pound of fresh strawberries, pureed

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions: