James Spann: Cold front on the way to Alabama

HUMID NOVEMBER DAY: Temperatures are mostly in the 70s across Alabama this afternoon, about 5 degrees above average for early November. Dewpoints are way up in the 60s, even at 70 in some spots, more typical of August. The sky is mostly cloudy over the northern half of the state; the southern counties are enjoying sunshine through scattered clouds.

On radar there is a little scattered light rain/drizzle across central Alabama, with a larger rain mass moving into the northwest corner of the state. The sky will remain mostly cloudy through tomorrow with the chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm ahead of an approaching cold front. Severe storms are not expected, and tomorrow will be another mild day with a high in the 70s.

SHARPLY COOLER WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be a different kind of day as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 50s all day. As a wave of low pressure moves along the front over south Alabama, we expect periods of rain to continue. Rain amounts between now and Wednesday night should be in the one-half to 1-inch range for much of the state.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: These two days will be cool and dry with a good supply of sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s; the coldest morning will come early Friday with lows generally in the 38- to 42-degree range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and pleasant with a high in the upper 60s, but we are going to introduce a chance of showers on Sunday as moisture returns to the state. Sunday’s high will be in the low 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school football games Friday night, the weather will be just about perfect — a clear sky with temperatures falling through the 50s during the games.

Auburn will host Georgia Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 68 degrees, falling back into the low 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The weather will be mostly fair, with temperatures falling from near 63 at kickoff into the 50s during the second half.

UAB is also on the road, taking on Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) Saturday (kickoff at 6 p.m. Central) in San Antonio. The sky will be mostly cloudy with showers possible; the temperature will be near 72 at kickoff, falling into the 60s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: For now the first half of the week looks dry and pleasant with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s, right at seasonal levels for mid-November.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression 19 is expected to become Tropical Storm Rina during the next 24 hours; it is in the Central Atlantic and is no threat to land.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40. We will produce this week’s show tonight at 8:30. You can watch it live here.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.