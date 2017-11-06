On this day in Alabama history: Clinton signed law for Tuskegee site

By Graydon Rust

Several Tuskegee airmen attending a briefing in Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945. (Photograph by Toni Frissell, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)

November 6, 1998

President Bill Clinton signed Public Law 105-355 to establish the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site at Moton Field in Tuskegee. Constructed by students and faculty of Tuskegee Institute in 1941, the airfield served as the training grounds for 996 black aviators who flew 15,000 sorties and 1,500 missions during World War II.

Replica of a Red Tail-painted P-51 in Hangar 2. (Erin Harney, Alabama NewsCenter)
Hangar 1, original to Moton Field, contains the Visitor Center and a museum that focuses on cadet arrival and basic training. (Erin Harney, Alabama NewsCenter)
Restored Stearman PT-17 biplane on display in Hangar 1. (Erin Harney, Alabama NewsCenter)
Replica of a Red Tail-painted P-51 in Hangar 2. (Erin Harney, Alabama NewsCenter)

The site now contains a walking trail, interpretative programs and a museum housed in two of the original hangars. Each May, Moton Field hosts the annual Tuskegee Airmen Fly-In airshow, complete with historic aircraft, aerobatics and military fly-bys. In 2021, the site is scheduled to be depicted on the final quarter in the America the Beautiful Quarters series.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

