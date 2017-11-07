James Spann: Alabama gets much cooler Wednesday, with some rain

James Spann: Cold front pushes into Alabama today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of central, east and south Alabama early this morning; visibility is highly reduced and, in some cases, just a fraction of a mile.

ON THE MAPS: A cold front is between Muscle Shoals and Memphis this morning; as that pushes into Alabama today we will have the chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy and humid with a high in the 70s.

COOL CHANGE: Tomorrow will be a different kind of day; we hold in the cool 50s all day with clouds and some rain at times. It seems like the best chance of rain will come late in the day and into tomorrow night as a wave of low pressure moves along the front over south Alabama. Rain amounts between now and early Thursday should be in the one-half to 1-inch range for much of the state.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Rain will end during the pre-dawn hours Thursday, and the sky becomes partly to mostly sunny with a high in the low 60s. Friday will be cool and dry; we start the day around 40 degrees, followed by a high in the mid 60s. Colder spots will see 30s early Friday morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks like a picture perfect autumn day with ample sunshine; after a low in the 40s we rise into the mid 60s. Clouds will increase Saturday night ahead of a disturbance that has some potential to bring showers to the state Sunday; nothing too heavy or widespread. Otherwise, Sunday will feature more clouds than sun with a high in the 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school football playoff games Thursday night, the weather will be chilly, with a clear sky and temperatures falling into the 40s during the games.

Auburn will host Georgia Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 68 degrees, falling back into the low 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The weather will be mostly fair, with temperatures falling from near 63 at kickoff into the 50s during the second half.

UAB is also on the road, taking on Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) Saturday (kickoff at 6 p.m. Central) in San Antonio. The sky will be mostly cloudy with showers possible; the temperature will be near 72 at kickoff, falling into the 60s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: Dry, cool weather is the story for at least the first half of the week. A cold front could bring showers by Friday, Nov. 17. Still no sign of any severe weather issues for our state for the next 10 days.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Rina is in the middle of the Atlantic, moving north/northeast, and is no threat to land. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

