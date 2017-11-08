Dothan’s radio talk show you can watch

By Brittany Faush

Larry "McKee" Williams does his radio show from a storefront in The Nest, a business incubator in downtown Dothan. The move is part of a revitalization of the downtown area, Williams says. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter)

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Thomasville, Georgia, should be flattered.

Dothan Mayor Pat Thomas and members of the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DDRA) visited the Georgia city a few years back “because they have a great downtown area there,” Larry “McKee” Williams says. The group noticed a radio station broadcasting from a window in a building on a downtown street.

“When they came back, Pat said, ‘You know, that’s one of the things we really need in downtown,” says Williams, a radio personality with WDYG-AM 1450. “So he approached me about moving a studio here in downtown Dothan,” Williams says.

For the past two years, Williams has broadcast his weekday morning talk show from a window on the ground floor of The Nest, a DDRA business incubator on North Foster Street.

“There’s a huge effort to try to generate and improve and bring downtowns back to life in some way,” Williams says. “We don’t ever expect them to be a real big trade center type thing like they used to be, but a lot of good things are happening in downtown Dothan.”

WDYG-AM gives downtown Dothan a voice straight from the street from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

WDYG-AM’s move to a downtown storefront was inspired by a radio station in Thomasville, Georgia. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter)
