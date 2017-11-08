James Spann: Alabama’s in the cooler, with rain late today/tonight

James Spann: Cool today, rain tonight for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

MUCH COOLER: A cold front is over south Alabama this morning. North of the front, temperatures are in the 50s with a north wind. Temperatures will rise very little today over the northern half of the state with clouds holding in place. The front becomes stationary; a wave of low pressure will move along the front tonight and should bring fairly widespread rain to much of the state.

Rain amounts of around one-half inch are likely late today and tonight; the rain will end early tomorrow, mostly by 6 a.m.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: Early morning clouds tomorrow will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon; the high will be in the low 60s. The average high for Birmingham for Nov. 9 is 68. Friday will be a sunny Veterans Day with a high in the mid 60s after starting the day with a morning low near 40; colder spots will be in the 30s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be chilly; the low will be in the 38- to 42-degree range and frost is likely for colder spots. The day will be sunny with a high in the mid 60s. Sunday looks generally dry, but we will mention some risk of showers by afternoon and into Sunday night as another front approaches. Moisture will be very limited, and rain amounts will be light and spotty. Sunday’s high will be in the low to mid 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school football playoff games Thursday night, the weather will be chilly, with a clear sky and temperatures falling into the 40s during the games.

Auburn will host Georgia Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 66 degrees, falling back into the low 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The weather will be mostly fair, with temperatures falling from near 62 at kickoff into the 50s during the second half.

UAB is also on the road, taking on Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) Saturday (kickoff at 6 p.m. Central) in San Antonio. The sky will be mostly cloudy with showers possible; the temperature will be near 72 at kickoff, falling into the 60s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry Monday and Tuesday; a few showers could return late Wednesday or Wednesday night with another approaching cold front. For now it doesn’t look like a big rain event.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Rina is packing sustained winds of 60 mph over the open Atlantic. It is moving north, and is no threat to land. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

