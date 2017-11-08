James Spann: Cool, rainy night ahead for Alabama; drier air returns Thursday

COOL NOVEMBER DAY: The average high at Birmingham for Nov. 8 is 68; we are well below that level this afternoon with temperatures in the 48- to 58-degree range for most communities over the northern half of the state. Haleyville and Cullman are only in the upper 40s at mid-afternoon. The sky is overcast, and rain is increasing on radar. Tonight will be cool and wet, with rain becoming widespread as a wave of low pressure moves along the surface front near the Gulf Coast. Rain amounts of one-quarter to one-half inch are likely.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: Rain will end by 6 a.m. tomorrow for most of north and central Alabama, but rain will remain possible over the southern counties of the state through the morning. The sky becomes partly to mostly sunny by afternoon with a high in the low 60s. Friday will feature sunshine in full supply; we begin the day around 40 degrees, followed by a high in the mid 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a picture-perfect Veterans Day with a sunny sky and a high in the 60s. Clouds will increase Sunday, and a few showers are possible by afternoon ahead of an approaching front. Nothing too heavy because of limited moisture; rain amounts should be one-quarter inch or less for most places.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school football playoff games this week, the weather will be chilly, with a clear sky and temperatures falling into the 40s during the games.

Auburn will host Georgia Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 66 degrees, falling to near 60 degrees by the final whistle.

Alabama travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The weather will be mostly fair, with temperatures falling from near 61 at kickoff into the 50s during the game.

UAB is also on the road, taking on Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) Saturday (kickoff at 6 p.m. Central) in San Antonio. The sky will be mostly cloudy with showers possible; the temperature will be near 72 at kickoff, falling into the 60s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be dry and pleasant with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. A front could bring a few showers by Wednesday night or Thursday morning; then it looks like we will have another chance of rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms, around Saturday, Nov. 18.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Rina in the central Atlantic is expected to become post-tropical tonight, and the rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

