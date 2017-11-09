Can’t Miss Alabama pays homage to veterans

Celebrate a veteran at one of these festivities.

Birmingham’s Veterans Day Parade

Don’t miss the brave men and women who fight for this country at the 70th National Veterans Day Parade in downtown Birmingham Saturday, Nov. 11, at 1:30 p.m. Following the parade, look toward Vulcan Park and enjoy a 20-minute fireworks display. Other Veterans Day events include the Raymond Weeks Memorial Service, National Award Reception, National Veterans Award Dinner and World Peace Luncheon. Follow this link for ticket information. For more information about the parade, call 205-942-5300. For the parade route, visit www.nationalveteransday.org.

Vintage Market Days of Birmingham

Prepare for the holidays at Vintage Market Days Nov. 10-12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eastwood Shopping Plaza. The three-day event will feature antiques, jewelry, clothing and other items. Enjoy live music and food trucks. Admission for Saturday and Sunday is $5, a three-day pass is $10 and children younger than 12 are admitted free. The event is at 7845 Crestwood Blvd. in Birmingham. For more information, visit https://www.vintagemarketdays.com/.

Dionne Warwick in concert

Dionne Warwick is in concert at the UAB Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center Friday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. Warwick, a Grammy Award winner, has sold more than 100 million records. She is known for “Walk On By,” “That’s What Friends Are For,” Then Came You” and “I’ll Never Love This Way Again.” Ticket prices start at $56. For student and group tickets, call 205-975-2787 or visit the website.

Governor’s Salute to Alabama Veterans

Join Gov. Kay Ivey at the Governor’s Salute to Alabama Veterans Friday, Nov. 10, at American Village in Montevallo. The free event will pay homage to all veterans, active members of the United States Armed Forces and their families. Lunch will be provided with a limited amount of food by Full Moon Barbecue. Click here to register. Visit the website at www.americanvillage.org. American Village is at 3727 Alabama Highway 119 in Montevallo.

Dothan’s National Peanut Festival

Honor a veteran at the nation’s largest peanut festival through Sunday, Nov. 12. The event features live entertainment, pageants, a costume contest, cheerleading competitions, livestock shows and more. For the details, call 334-793-4323 or email [email protected] between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday. The peanut festival is at 5622 U.S. Highway 231 in Dothan. View the complete list of events here.

Homestead Hollow Christmas

Kick off the holiday season at the Homestead Hollow Christmas in the Country Arts and Crafts Festival in Springville Nov. 10-12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival offers hand-decorated arts and crafts and more. Entertainment includes live music and kids’ activities. Homestead Hollow is at 1161 Murphrees Valley Road in Springville. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 3 to 12 and free for children 2 and younger. For more details, call 205-467-3681, 205-467-2002 or email [email protected].

Veterans Day Weekend at the Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo celebrates all veterans, active and retired military with free admission Nov. 11-12. A valid military identification card is required. Enjoy train and carousel rides, sea lion demonstrations and more. The Birmingham Zoo is at 2630 Cahaba Road in Birmingham. Learn more at www.birminghamzoo.com.

Wreath Laying Ceremony

The annual Wreath Laying Ceremony is Friday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell is the guest speaker, Bessemer Police Chief Nathaniel Rutledge will sing the national anthem with a performance by the U.S. Army Band and the positing of colors by UAB’s ROTC. Refreshments will be provided. For more details, visit www.uab.edu/students/veterans/.

33rd Annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival

The Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival continues through Sunday, Nov. 19, in Orange Beach. The late Frank Brown was a night watchman at Flora-Bama and was featured on the Paul Harvey radio show. Festivalgoers will enjoy hearing almost 200 songwriters from around the world. The music event will include Grammy Award winners and new artists. Click for the website or call 850-492-7664.