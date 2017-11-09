James Spann: Chilly nights, pleasant days ahead for Alabama

CLEARING LINE MOVING SOUTHEAST: At midafternoon the sky is sunny from Birmingham north and west; clouds linger to the south and east.

Where the sun is shining, temperatures are in the low to mid 60s, but under the clouds readings are holding in the mid 50s. The average high today for Birmingham is 68.

Lingering clouds go away this evening, and tonight will be clear and cold, with a low in the 38- to 42-degree range for most places early tomorrow. The day tomorrow will feature sunshine in full supply with a high between 62 and 65 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be cold. Colder spots will drop into the mid 30s with some frost, but we warm into the mid 60s Saturday afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Sunday looks mostly dry; we will mention just a few isolated showers during the afternoon and evening with an approaching front, but there is very little moisture to work with, and most places will stay dry. The high Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school football playoff games tonight, the weather will be chilly, with a clear sky and temperatures falling into the 40s during the games.

Auburn will host Georgia Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 63 degrees, falling into the 50s by the final whistle.

Alabama travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The weather will be mostly fair, with temperatures falling from near 60 at kickoff into the 50s during the game.

UAB is also on the road, taking on Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) Saturday (kickoff at 6 p.m. Central) in San Antonio. The sky will be mostly cloudy with just a few widely scattered showers; the temperature will be near 68 at kickoff, falling into the low 60s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks mostly dry Monday through Thursday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. A cold front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms late Friday and Friday night, followed by sharply colder air for the following weekend (Nov. 18-19).

TROPICS: Rina has become post-tropical in the cold waters of the North Atlantic. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

