James Spann: Gradual clearing later today in Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Rain early this morning, just before daybreak, was mostly south of I-59.

This large rain mass will continue to push slowly southeast in coming hours, and we project a clearing sky from northwest to southeast during the midday hours as drier air returns to the state. Temperatures should reach the low 60s this afternoon, still below the average high of 68 for Nov. 9.

Tomorrow will be sunny and cool; we begin the day around 40 degrees, followed by a high in the mid 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be cold, with a low in the 38- to 42-degree range. Colder pockets will most likely see some frost. Then, the day will feature sunshine in full supply with a high back in the mid 60s. Sunday looks mostly dry, although we will mention just the chance of a few isolated showers Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. Moisture will be very limited, so rain, if any, will be light and spotty. Sunday’s high should be in the 62- to 65-degree range.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school football playoff games tonight, the weather will be chilly, with a clear sky and temperatures falling into the 40s during the games.

Auburn will host Georgia Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 66 degrees, falling to near 60 degrees by the final whistle.

Alabama travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The weather will be mostly fair, with temperatures falling from near 61 at kickoff into the 50s during the game.

UAB is also on the road, taking on Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) Saturday (kickoff at 6 p.m. Central) in San Antonio. The sky will be mostly cloudy with showers possible; the temperature will be near 72 at kickoff, falling into the 60s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry and pleasant much of the week, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. A front will pass through late Wednesday or Wednesday night, but for now it looks like any showers on the front will be few and far between, with little moisture to work with. The Global Forecast System continues to suggest we could see our next decent chance of rain around Saturday, Nov. 18.

TROPICS: Rina in the North Atlantic is becoming post-tropical, and the rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

