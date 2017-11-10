Ice skating returns to Birmingham’s Railroad Park Nov. 25

Get ready for a winter wonderland experience at Railroad Park in Birmingham.

The ice rink returns Saturday, Nov. 25, bigger than before – about 500 square feet larger than last year, providing more room to enjoy. Like last year, the rink will be positioned on the brick surface on Railroad Park’s Regions Bank 17th Street Plaza.

The rink will be open seven days a week through Jan. 1, closing only on Christmas. Hit the rink from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Board members for the Railroad Park Foundation are excited about enhancements to the rink this year.

“When a guy proposed to his girlfriend on the first day the rink was open last year, we knew we had something special,” said Camille Spratling, executive director of the Railroad Park Foundation. “The community really made us a part of their traditions. People had their birthday parties here and their holiday parties. It was a treat to see everyone come together in a new way here at Railroad Park. Thanks to everyone’s support, we’re able to bring the rink back even bigger this year, with enhancements on and off the ice to create a more memorable experience.”

Skaters check out the Railroad Park ice rink in 2016, its first year. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) Skaters check out the Railroad Park ice rink in 2016, its first year. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) Skaters check out the Railroad Park ice rink in 2016, its first year. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) Birmingham’s Railroad Park is ready to welcome skaters again this year. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) Skaters check out the Railroad Park ice rink in 2016, its first year. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)

Bill Bowron, president and CEO of Red Diamond Coffee and Tea, said ice skating at the park will be a holiday tradition for years to come, and the company is proud to be part of that tradition.

“We’re big fans of anything that brings people together like this. When we consider our region’s revitalization over the last decade, we speak in terms of business development and job growth,” he said. “But we also speak of enhanced quality of life that spreads throughout our communities. An outdoor ice rink inside an award-winning green space in the middle of the city is a tangible reminder of the growth around us.”

Skaters can warm up at the Boxcar Café with homemade hot chocolate and white hot chocolate, or some classic hot apple cider and hot tea. Hot entrees include chicken and sausage gumbo, chili and Creole pimento grilled cheese. The Boxcar Café will serve a weekend breakfast that includes breakfast sandwiches, shrimp and grits, and grits bowls with a choice of Conecuh sausage, cheese and eggs. Various Birmingham food trucks will be available on Saturdays.

For even more fun, take free ice skating lessons every Saturday morning or see the skating demonstrations each Sunday afternoon.

Tickets include the rental of skates, or bring your own: $12 for adults and $10 for children younger than 12. Parties of 20 or more skaters pay only $9 per person. Season passes are also available.

Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the Viva Health Lunch Break Skate, with $2 off per ticket. Every Monday, enjoy Mommy & Me and Daddy & Me at the rink, with $2 off the price of a ticket for parents skating with children.

Follow Railroad Park on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates about special events. Party packages are available for birthday parties, holiday parties and corporate gatherings.

To schedule an event or to book group tickets, call Railroad Park at 205-521-9933.