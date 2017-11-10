The homemade soup at Dothan’s Basketcase Cafe is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

There’s something about the cool fall weather that begs for comfort foods like homemade soups.

Whether it’s the creamy tomato soup or flavorful corn chowder, Dothan’s Basketcase Cafe has recipes that not only keep customers coming back, but have landed the eatery on the State Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die. (And before they run out).

Basketcase Cafe’s homemade soup makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.