The homemade soup at Dothan’s Basketcase Cafe is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

By Chad Allen

Choosing a soup at Dothan's Basketcase Cafe can be so difficult that the State Tourism Department didn't specify a flavor when it named the restaurant's homemade soup to its list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)

There’s something about the cool fall weather that begs for comfort foods like homemade soups.

Whether it’s the creamy tomato soup or flavorful corn chowder, Dothan’s Basketcase Cafe has recipes that not only keep customers coming back, but have landed the eatery on the State Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die. (And before they run out).

Basketcase Cafe’s homemade soup makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Basketcase Cafe in Dothan has a lot of regulars who tend to order their favorite dishes over and over. A lot of them walk in wanting soup. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)
