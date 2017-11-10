James Spann: Pleasant days, cold nights are here for Alabama

James Spann: Cold mornings, nice days ahead for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLD MORNING: Our Skywatcher at Black Creek, just northeast of Gadsden, reported 31 degrees this morning with frost. Other temperatures just before daybreak:

Concord — 33

Cullman — 34

Fort Payne — 34

Valley Head — 34

Pell City — 34

Talladega — 36

Gadsden — 36

Anniston — 37

Courtland — 37

Birmingham — 38

Demopolis — 38

Tuscaloosa — 40

Today will feature sunshine in full supply with a high between 62 and 65 degrees. Tonight will be clear and cold again; a frost advisory is in effect for tomorrow morning for roughly the northern third of Alabama, where temperatures will dip down into the 30s.

THE WEEKEND: After the cold start, we warm into the mid 60s tomorrow afternoon with a sunny sky. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high in the low 60s; we will mention just a small risk of a shower as a weak front passes through. With very little moisture, most places will stay dry.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school football playoff games tonight, the weather will be chilly, with a clear sky and temperatures falling into the 40s during the games.

Auburn will host Georgia Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 63 degrees, falling into the 50s by the final whistle.

Alabama travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The weather will be mostly fair, with temperatures falling from near 60 at kickoff into the 50s during the game.

UAB is also on the road, taking on Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) Saturday (kickoff at 6 p.m. Central) in San Antonio. The sky will be mostly cloudy with just a few widely scattered showers; the temperature will be near 68 at kickoff, falling into the low 60s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry Monday through Thursday with pleasant days and cool nights; highs will be mostly in the 60s with lows mostly in the 40s. A cold front will bring a risk of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm at the end of the week on Friday (if the Global Forecast System is correct), or on Saturday, Nov. 18 (if the European model is correct). The longer-range ensemble output from global models show a pretty cold pattern for the eastern third of the nation around Thanksgiving.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet; tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

