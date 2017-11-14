On this day in Alabama history: First Treaty of Washington was signed

November 14, 1805

The First Treaty of Washington was signed between the United States and the Creek Nation. The agreement allowed the United States to build a horse path from the Ocmulgee River in Georgia to the Mobile River. The road was meant to function as a portion of what became the Federal Road, a route that connected Washington, D.C., to New Orleans. In return, the federal government agreed to pay the Creek Nation $12,000 annually for eight years and $11,000 annually for the following 10 years. The road opened present-day Alabama to thousands of white settlers but also caused tensions among the Creeks that eventually led to war and removal.

