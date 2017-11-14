James Spann: Dry week for Alabama, then rain this weekend

BAMA BOOM: Still no explanation for the “Bama Boom” heard across much of north and central Alabama around 1:45. So far, reports are from Blount, Jefferson, Walker, Cullman, Talladega, Calhoun, Clay, Winston, Randolph, Tuscaloosa and St. Clair counties. No explanation from USGS, NOAA or EMA. Should be hearing from NASA in Huntsville shortly to see if it was a meteor entering the earth’s atmosphere.

Otherwise, today is a sunny, pleasant day with temperatures in the 60s this afternoon.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: Other than a slight risk of a shower tomorrow evening near the Tennessee border, the weather stays dry with mostly sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights. The high tomorrow will be in the mid 60s, followed by upper 60s Thursday and 70-degree warmth Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Model agreement is a little better this afternoon. A cold front will bring showers and possibly a thunderstorm into Alabama Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. At this point, it looks like the main window for showers will come from about 4 Saturday afternoon through 6 a.m. Sunday. Some thunder is possible, but no severe weather is expected. Rain amounts should be one-half inch or less for most communities.

Sunday will be windy and sharply colder; despite a clearing sky, some north Alabama locations won’t get out of the 40s. A brisk north wind of 10-20 mph will make it feel colder.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school playoff games Friday night, the weather looks pleasant and dry with temperatures falling from the mid 60s at kickoff to near 60 by the final whistle.

Saturday, Alabama hosts the Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). For now it looks like the best chance of rain will hold off until after the game is over; just a small risk of a shower, with temperatures in the 60s.

Auburn will host Louisiana-Monroe Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). Just a small risk of a shower; like the situation in Tuscaloosa, it looks like the best chance of rain comes after the end of the game. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

UAB will be down in Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators (kickoff at 3 p.m. Central). The sky will be mostly sunny with a kickoff temperature near 78 degrees. Clouds will increase late in the game, but for now the weather looks dry with temperatures falling to near 70 by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning will be cold; this could very well be the first widespread freeze of the season with temperatures in the 25- to 30-degree range. The weather will be dry Monday and Tuesday; then we will need to mention some risk of rain Wednesday. And much colder air, perhaps the coldest air so far this season, will arrive on Thanksgiving Day. with highs only in the 40s. Dry, cold weather continues on Black Friday.

TROPICS: A disturbance near the Azores could become a tropical or subtropical storm over the next few days, but it is far from North America. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

