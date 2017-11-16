James Spann: Cold front brings rain back to Alabama this weekend

James Spann: Alabama dry through tomorrow, then rain returns from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

DRY THROUGH TOMORROW: With a good supply of sunshine today, we project a high in the mid to upper 60s, not far from the average high of 65 for Nov. 16. Tonight will be fair and cold; temperatures early tomorrow will dip into the 30s in many places, setting up the chance of some scattered light frost. Tomorrow will be another sunny, pleasant day with a high between 67 and 70 degrees.

THE WEEKEND: A cold front will bring rain back into Alabama. For now it looks like the main window for showers will come from 4 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. Some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not expected. We do note the Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal risk” defined just northwest of here, where there is better dynamic support.

Rain amounts should be one-half inch or less. Then, on Sunday, the sky becomes mostly sunny, but the day will be breezy and cooler, with a high in the 50s.

Sunday night will be cold; a relatively widespread freeze is likely early Monday morning with lows between 26 and 32 degrees across north and central Alabama.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school playoff games Friday night, the weather looks pleasant and dry with temperatures falling from the mid 60s at kickoff into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Alabama hosts the Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly cloudy, and we will mention just a small chance of a shower during the second half of the game. The best chance of showers in Tuscaloosa should come after 4 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Auburn will host Louisiana-Monroe Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). It will be mostly cloudy but dry; the best chance of rain in Auburn comes after 6 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

UAB will be down in Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators (kickoff at 3 p.m. Central). The sky will be mostly sunny with a kickoff temperature near 80 degrees, dropping back into the mid 70s by the second half.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look dry with highs near 60 and lows in the 30s. Confidence in a specific solution beyond that is low because of model inconsistency; for now we will leave the forecast dry through Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday with a cooling trend; highs will be in the 50s and lows in the 30s over the latter half of the week.

